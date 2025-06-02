A senior Iranian diplomat, closely associated with Tehran's negotiation team, indicated on Monday that Iran is poised to reject the latest US proposal for a nuclear agreement. The diplomat informed Reuters that Iran is formulating a negative response, which may be interpreted as a rejection of the American offer.

The primary contention lies in the U.S. demand for Iran to cease uranium enrichment—a process that could potentially lead to the development of nuclear weapons. Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions are solely for peaceful purposes and denies any intentions of weaponization.

Iran is also insisting on the immediate lifting of all sanctions imposed by the U.S. under its "maximum pressure" policy, which have significantly impacted Iran's oil-dependent economy.

Complicating matters further, a recent confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), obtained by Reuters, revealed that Iran had previously conducted undisclosed nuclear activities at three sites currently under investigation. The report also noted a substantial increase in Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that an official response to the U.S. proposal would be issued soon.