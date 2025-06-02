In a strongly worded statement, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticized major American media outlets for what he described as “reckless and irresponsible reporting” on events in Gaza. According to Huckabee, such reporting has contributed to a climate of antisemitism in the United States, including the murder of two young people at an Israeli Embassy event in Washington last month and an attempted murder and terror attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado on Sunday.

"Reckless and irresponsible reporting by major U.S. news outlets are contributing to the antisemitic climate that has resulted in the murder of two young people at an Israeli Embassy event in Washington last month and the attempted murder and terror attack on a group of pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado on Sunday," Huckabee stated.

Huckabee specifically named *The New York Times*, CNN, and the Associated Press, accusing them of reporting “without verification of any source other than Hamas and its collaborators.” He referenced recent coverage alleging that individuals seeking humanitarian food aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Fund were shot or killed by the Israeli Defense Forces.

“These reports were FALSE,” Huckabee said. “Drone video and first-hand accounts clearly showed that there were no injuries, no fatalities, no shooting, no chaos. It is Hamas that continues to terrorize and intimidate those who seek food aid.”

He asserted that the stories originated solely from Hamas sources and claimed they were “misleading, exaggerated, and utterly fabricated.” According to Huckabee, the dissemination of these stories is “designed to fan the flames of antisemitic hate that is arguably contributing to violence against Jews in the United States.”

“Media sources who willingly parrot these libelous allegations should recant their fake news stories, apologize, and pledge to practice actual reporting of fact instead of engaging in dangerous propaganda that assists the terror group Hamas as they continue to hold innocent hostages for over 600 days after butchering over 1,200 people on October 7th,” he added.

Huckabee highlighted that the Gaza Humanitarian Fund has successfully delivered over 5 million meals to civilians “without incident.”

“For the *New York Times*, AP, and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed false narrative is reprehensible,” he said. “It represents more than mere sloppy journalism. It’s feeding and inciting violence against innocent people in the United States.”

He concluded by calling for immediate action from the media: “We are demanding an immediate retraction of the lies and are appealing to all media sources to act with objective professionalism to cover actual events instead of being a partner of terrorism by blindly following Hamas news releases.”