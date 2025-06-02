Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the terrorist firebombing of a demonstration in solidarity with Israeli hostages being held in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado.

After speaking with Jewish leaders following the attack, President Herzog stated, "The terror attack on members of the Boulder, Colorado Jewish community demonstrating for the release of our hostages is sickening and outrageous. I spoke earlier with Renee Rockford, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation, and expressed outrage and deep solidarity on behalf of the people of Israel with the Jewish community of Boulder, and my prayer for the recovery and healing of the wounded."

"This vile act of terror is a painful reminder that antisemitism knows no borders. But let me be clear: we will never let terror win. The American and Israeli peoples stand united — determined to bring all our hostages home and to ensure no Jew, anywhere, stands alone," Herzog said. "To the wounded and the entire community: you are in our hearts. Am Yisrael Chai."

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, "My wife and I and the entire State of Israel pray for the full recovery of the wounded in the vicious terror attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado."

"This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews," Netanyahu said.

He added, "I trust the United States authorities to prosecute the cold-blooded perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law and do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians."

"The antisemitic attacks around the world are a direct result of blood libels against the Jewish state and people, and this must be stopped," the Prime Minister concluded.