התיעוד שחשף את השקר הפלסטיני קרן הסיוע האמריקנית לעזה

This morning (Sunday), Palestinian Arab sources reported that an Israeli strike near a humanitarian aid distribution center in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah resulted in at least 30 deaths and numerous injuries. These allegations were echoed by international media outlets, leading to widespread criticism of Israel.

However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) promptly responded, stating, "The IDF is currently unaware of injuries caused by IDF fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site. The matter is still under review."

Subsequently, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) released security camera footage from the aid distribution site during the time of the alleged incident. The video evidence revealed that no such attack occurred, effectively debunking the claims made by the Palestinian Arab sources.