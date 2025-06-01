Israeli singer Adir Getz paid a special visit on Saturday night to the Gilboa family home, where he surprised Daniela Gilboa, a survivor of Hamas captivity, and her sister in honor of their birthday.

Getz, a favorite among the sisters, responded to a heartfelt invitation from their father and arrived to sing and play piano for them. According to the family, the visit was filled with “emotional and powerful moments of music,” as Daniela herself joined Getz in song.

The family shared a message of hope and unity: “From here, and from everywhere - we call for the swift return of all the hostages. Chag Sameach and may we hear good news.”