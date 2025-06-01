Israeli singer Achinoam Nini, who is known for leftist views, published an English-language post on her social media channels in which she criticized the Israeli government.

“I too am devestated beyond words!!!! Stop this insanity!!!! Mo justification, no morality, no excuses, stop!!! Not in my name, nor in the name of countless of my country women and men, I will not stay silent!!!!! Hamas and the Israeli government, unhindered by the international community who is complacent and as such compliant and of shared guilt (!!!!) are commiting crimes against humanity!!! Free the hostages, stop the carnage!!!” Nini wrote.

Nini also shared a post by Arab-Israeli singer Mira Awad, with whom she represented Israel at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, in which Awad wrote, “As I watch the news, I get as frustrated and appalled as the next person. But despite all this misery, I still try not to be ruled by rage.”

“The horror of what's happening in Gaza haunts me day and night. I am sickened to the core by how the global community is letting it happen—international leaders verbally condemn the war and the starvation, then send more money and weapons to aid and abet that very war and starvation.”

In the past, Nini has spoken out against performing in Judea and Samaria, but in 2019 she visited the Jewish community in Hebron.

A year later, in 2020, Nini visited the community of Leshem in western Samaria, together with the head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan, and held a dialogue with locals.

In 2016, she made headlines over her boycott of Israeli singer Ariel Zilber due to his rightist views.

That year, Nini announced her intention to quit the Israeli Union of Performing Artists (IUPA) following its decision to honor Zilber with a lifetime achievement award.

The year before that, when Zilber was due to win a lifetime achievement prize from ACUM (Union of Composers, Writers and Publishers in Israeli Music), Nini announced she would not accept a prize from ACUM so long as Zilber was being honored as well.