It can now be confirmed that during a joint IDF and ISA operation on May 13th, 2025, in the area of Khan Yunis, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Sinwar, Head of the Hamas terror organization's military wing.

In that strike, the terrorists Mohammad Shabaneh, commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade, and Mahdi Quara, commander of Hamas' South Khan Yunis Battalion, were also eliminated.

The terrorists were eliminated while operating in an underground command and control center, under the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, deliberately endangering the civilian population in and around the hospital. The strike was carried out, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, by the Southern Command and the Israeli Air Force, alongside complex real-time decision-making by the Chief of the General Staff and the head of the ISA.

As part of the preparations for the strike, extensive intelligence measures were taken to enable a precise strike that would mitigate civilian harm to the greatest extent possible. The hospital's functioning was not affected by the strike.

Mohammed Sinwar was among the most senior and long-serving members of Hamas’s military wing and played a significant role in planning and executing the brutal October 7th massacre, serving as Chief of Operations at the time.

Following Mohammed Deif's elimination, he was appointed by his brother, Yahya Sinwar, to the position of Head of Hamas' Military Wing, making him a central decision-maker in Hamas’s strategy and policy, and driving efforts to rebuild its military capabilities.

Mohammed Sinwar previously served as the Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade and Head of the Military Wing's Operations Headquarters. He was also involved in planning the abduction and captivity of Gilad Shalit.

Mohammad Shabaneh was one of the planners and executors of the brutal October 7th massacre and oversaw the captivity of many hostages in southern Gaza.

Throughout the “Swords of Iron” War, he directed numerous terror attacks against IDF troops in southern Gaza and promoted extensive rocket fire from the Rafah Brigade area toward Israel.

Mahdi Quara began his activity in Hamas as a weapons manufacturer and military operative in the Khan Yunis Brigade, he later served as head of the brigade’s elite “Nukhba” forces, and was ultimately promoted to commander of the South Khan Yunis Battalion.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to eliminate any terrorist who poses a threat to Israeli civilians and who took part in the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre.