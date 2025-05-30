The independent board of Ben & Jerry's has ignited a fresh controversy, escalating its bitter feud with London-based corporate parent Unilever by publicly labeling the ongoing conflict in Gaza as "genocide", Reuters reported on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by the news agency, the Ben & Jerry's board asserted, "Ben & Jerry's believes in human rights and advocates for peace, and we join with those around the world who denounce the genocide in Gaza."

The board continued, "We stand with all who raise their voices against genocide in Gaza - from petition-signers to street marchers to those risking arrest."

The statement will likely worsen the already contentious relationship between Ben & Jerry's and its parent company Unilever, which dates back to at least 2021, when the Vermont-based company announced its decision to cease sales in Judea and Samaria.

The announcement led to months of controversy and criticism, including multiple American states divesting from the firm, and Australia’s kosher authority delisting the ice cream maker.

In July of 2022, Unilever announced that it had reached a new arrangement for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel, selling its Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products Ltd (AQP), the current Israel-based licensee.

Ben & Jerry’s then sued Unilever in a bid to block the sale of the Israeli business to Zinger. That lawsuit was settled in December of 2022.

More recently, Ben & Jerry's initiated legal action against Unilever, alleging attempts to silence its outspoken stance on Gaza and its past criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand, recently urged Unilever to divest the company and was said to be seeking investors who share his vision to reclaim the company.

In response to the board's latest declaration, a Unilever spokesperson clarified that "the comments reflect the views of the independent social mission board of Ben & Jerry's, and they do not speak for anyone other than themselves." The spokesperson added, "We call for peace in the region and for relief for all those whose lives have been impacted."