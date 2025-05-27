Israel has accused the United Nations of failing to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza, despite Israel's efforts to facilitate the process. According to the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), over 400 aid trucks are currently stalled on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, awaiting collection and distribution by UN agencies.

"This is the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where over 400 trucks are waiting to be distributed by the UN to the people of Gaza. Don’t fall for misinformation: we have adjusted the logistical and security protocols. The UN still refuses to do its job," COGAT wrote in a post on X that was accompanied by a photograph of the trucks.

COGAT stated that Israel has expanded logistical and security measures to ensure the safe delivery of aid, including increasing the number of operational routes and extending collection hours. However, the UN has reportedly refrained from fulfilling its role in distributing the aid to Gaza's residents.

COGAT head Major General Ghassan Alian emphasized that Israel has met its obligations and called on the UN to act without further delay. He also criticized the dissemination of what he described as misleading information regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“With the renewed entry of Humanitarian Aid to the Gaza Strip, we have reached out to all humanitarian aid organizations and the international community - and called for them to take part in the distribution of aid to Gazan civilians. However, in the past few days, the UN has avoided fulfilling its role and instead continues to spread false and incorrect information regarding civilian distress," Alian stated.

"Israel has expanded the routes and aid and extended the times of collection. Now it's the UN's turn to act accordingly with its obligation. We call on the UN to fulfill their mission entrusted to it as a key humanitarian partner as demanded and without any further delays," he said.

The UN has not yet responded publicly to these allegations.