The IDF has deployed all regular infantry and armored brigades into Gaza as part of a dramatic expansion of the fighting, according to a report by Kan News.

The Paratroopers Brigade was the last to enter and completed its deployment over the past day.

At this stage, the fighting is focused in two main areas: northern Gaza and the Khan Yunis region in the south.

About a week ago, the IDF called on civilians to evacuate these areas ahead of intensified operations and heavy airstrikes.

Unlike previous operations, there have so far been no reported encounters with terrorists. Security sources told Kan News that most terrorists fled south after realizing IDF forces were approaching.