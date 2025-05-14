Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tuesday that Tehran may accept temporary restrictions on uranium enrichment, even as talks with the United States have yet to delve into technical details, AFP reported.

“For a limited period of time, we can accept a series of restrictions on the level and volume of enrichment,” Takht-Ravanchi stated, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. “We have not yet gone into details about the level and volume of enrichment.”

The announcement comes as Iranian and American officials concluded a fourth round of indirect nuclear negotiations on Sunday, marking their highest-level engagement since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60% purity, far exceeding the 3.67% limit stipulated in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but still short of the 90% threshold needed for weapons-grade material.

Iran began breaching the nuclear accord’s terms roughly one year after the US exit, rolling back its commitments in protest of renewed American sanctions.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has reinstated his "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. While expressing support for diplomacy, he has also warned that military options remain on the table if negotiations fail.

Last week, Trump said that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.