Historic Berlin ceremony marks 60 years of Germany-Israel diplomatic relations

A truly historic and deeply meaningful ceremony took place on Monday at Track 17 in Berlin, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel.

The event was attended by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, Rabbi of Berlin, led the prayer ceremony, with President Herzog reciting the Kaddish in memory of the 55,000 Jews deported from this site to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Following the solemn ceremony, President Steinmeier shared a personal moment with Rabbi Teichtal, emphasizing the importance of not only remembering the past but also actively supporting and strengthening Jewish life in the present.

He expressed his appreciation for the positive development at the Jewish campus in Berlin and inquired about the current situation within the community, reaffirming his commitment to supporting active Jewish growth.

President Herzog also took a moment to share with Rabbi Teichtal how deeply meaningful it was for him to visit the resting place of the Rebbe in New York, reflecting on the importance of Jewish resilience and spiritual strength.

The ceremony was a powerful one, honoring the past while looking toward a brighter, more vibrant future for Jewish life in Germany.