Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar, speaking at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, expressed Israel's full endorsement of a new US initiative to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza civilians without empowering the Hamas terror organization.

"Therefore, Israel fully endorses the Trump Administration's plan, presented on Friday by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mr. Mike Huckabee," Sa'ar declared during his remarks.

The plan, which would see humanitarian assistance channeled through a private fund rather than traditional state mechanisms, is designed to circumvent Hamas and direct aid to the people of Gaza. Sa'ar explained, "Humanitarian aid will be facilitated by a private fund - based on the principles laid out by the U.S. administration. It will enable aid to go directly to the people. Hamas must not be allowed to get their hands on it."

The Israeli Foreign Minister made clear that the IDF would maintain a security role, not a logistical one. "IDF soldiers will not allocate aid - they will secure the perimeter," he said.

Sa'ar emphasized the alignment of the plan with international norms, stating, "This plan allows for aid to flow based on international humanitarian law and its principles, which we are committed to."

He also invited international cooperation, noting, "We would like to cooperate with as many countries and NGOs as possible on the matter."

The comments came as part of a broader press conference in which Sa'ar underscored Israel's strategic alliance with Germany and the urgent necessity of defeating Hamas. "Only Hamas is responsible for the war and for the continuation of this war. The Hamas terror state must not be allowed to exist," he said.

Sa'ar warned that continued diversion of aid by Hamas would perpetuate the conflict. "If the aid continues to go to Hamas and not to the people of Gaza - the war will continue forever. Therefore we will stop making these efforts in a manner that Hamas could use because it undermines Israel's objectives in this just war," he concluded.

Sa'ar also addressed the wider regional context, denouncing Iran as "the most dangerous state in the world" and highlighting its support for terror through proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. "The most dangerous regime must not be allowed to obtain the world's most dangerous weapon. Its uranium enrichment facilities must be dismantled," he said. "Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons."

Regarding diplomatic initiatives concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Sa'ar dismissed recent proposals for unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. "Such initiatives are not constructive, but counterproductive. They will only serve as a prize for Hamas' terror," he stated. "Any attempt to do so unilaterally will only harm future prospects for a bilateral process – and will push us for unilateral actions in response."

In his opening remarks, Sa'ar welcomed his German counterpart on what was his first official visit outside of Europe and emphasized the importance of Israel-Germany relations. "We had an opportunity to meet yesterday and again today at Yad Vashem and at Palmachim - demonstrating Israel's self-defense capabilities," Sa'ar said.

He noted the significance of the visit, saying, "The fact that you came here today is an expression of the strategic relations between Israel and Germany. It is important to us because Germany is a leading country in Europe and on the international stage."

Congratulating Chancellor Friedrich Merz on forming a new government, Sa'ar expressed hope for continued close cooperation. "We look forward to working with you. We see Chancellor Merz, and you, Minister, as true friends of Israel."

Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, Sa'ar highlighted Germany as Israel's largest European trade partner and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening bilateral ties. "This visit marks the importance of deepening and strengthening our relations with Germany and its new government," he stated, adding that he would soon visit Germany at the invitation of Minister Wadephul.