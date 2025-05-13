Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar landed in Tokyo today for a state visit, Israel’s first high-level diplomatic mission to Japan in 15 years. The visit aims to deepen political, economic, and strategic ties with Japan, the world’s fourth-largest economy and a key member of the G7.

Since the October 7th massacre, Japan has consistently supported Israel’s right to self-defense, sanctioned Hamas leaders, and called for the unconditional release of Israeli hostages.

During his stay, Sa’ar will meet with senior Japanese officials, including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, to discuss bilateral relations and regional security. He will also engage with local media in interviews and a press conference aimed at strengthening Israel’s narrative in the Japanese public sphere.

Sa’ar is also scheduled to attend a reception at the Israeli ambassador's residence celebrating Israel’s 77th Independence Day and to meet with members of the Japan-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association.