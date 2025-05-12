As news of Edan Alexander’s release from Hamas spread, Tzvika Mor, chairman of the Tikvah Forum and father of hostage Eitan Mor, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the release's implications.

While many interpreted Alexander's release as a result of military pressure, Mor sees it differently: "This is thanks to Trump, not force. Hamas wants to appease him. Trump loves gifts to the American people, and this is one."

Mor believes the release was a calculated political move aimed at currying favor with Trump, who is expected to visit the region. "I don’t expect anything from President Trump. He was elected to care for the U.S., and that’s okay. But we must look out for ourselves and not rely on him," he said. Quoting a Hebrew saying, Mor warned, “Do not trust nobles."

Though expressing joy for the Alexander family, particularly for Edan’s grandmother, who knows Mor’s parents through a forum for hostages’ grandparents, he voiced deeper concerns about what may come next.

Mor fears Trump may be content with only partial progress, specifically referencing the "Witkoff deal," a rumored agreement that could see a select group of hostages released while others remain in captivity indefinitely. “We oppose any partial deal,” he said. “We demand the release of everyone, no weapons or supplies for Hamas, and no PR victories that leave hostages behind.”

On the humanitarian aid debate, Mor echoed the concerns raised by MK Amit Halevi about supplies ultimately reaching Hamas. “If you don’t drain the population from Hamas influence, aid means nothing,” Mor insisted. “But if you can separate civilians, women, elderly, children, from Hamas, and provide them rations of aid in exchange for intelligence, that’s a different story.”

As Trump’s visit looms, Mor admits he is more concerned than hopeful. “I met with a cabinet minister in the Knesset. I’m alert, not indifferent. I’m trying to understand the reality and influence it where I can.”

He expressed hope that Israel’s military actions are not just a strategy to bring Hamas to the negotiating table, but a real effort to dismantle its power. “If Hamas cared about survival, the hostages would be back by now. We cannot play with our reserve forces’ morale. Victory is what brings hostages home, not negotiations, not gifts.”

Before ending, Mor turned his focus to the Israeli public, especially the political right: “For over a year, the left, through the Hostages Headquarters, has campaigned for a ceasefire without defining what it means. Many on the right are afraid to speak out. Behind me stand thousands who want victory and are silenced. Be brave. Speak the truth. That’s how we’ll protect Israel and bring the hostages back.”