Al-Arabiya reported new details of the recovery of Sergeant TTzvi Feldman, who went missing during the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yaqub in the First Lebanon War. Feldman had been listed as missing in action for more than four decades.

According to the report, Feldman's body was buried in the Yarmouk refugee camp cemetery in southern Damascus. Only five individuals knew the grave’s exact location, and a narrow window of opportunity emerged following the collapse of Assad regime control in the area.

An Israeli operation, allegedly involving both elite commandos and local armed collaborators, penetrated deep into Syrian territory, excavating four graves before transferring remains back to Israel roughly six weeks ago. The effort was cloaked in secrecy and conducted under threat of armed confrontation.

DNA testing confirmed the identity of Feldman, while an armored vest found with the remains further validated the discovery. The operation was overseen by a former IDF officer recalled specifically to lead the sensitive mission.

Israeli sources claim the operation was executed by non-Israeli forces under Mossad direction. These operatives reportedly risked their lives, working under armed escort and even amid gunfire.

Israel is now examining additional remains recovered during the mission to determine whether they might belong to legendary Israeli spy Eli Cohen, known by the historical moniker 'Our man in Damascus.'

Feldman's funeral is scheduled for tomorrow in Holon. His remains were formally identified at the Genetic Identification Center of the IDF Rabbinate.