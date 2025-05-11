Netanyahu: 'We kept our promise to Tzvi Feldman's parents'

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting today (Sunday), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the operation in which the body of missing IDF soldier Tzvi Feldman was recovered from Syria.

"I have just come from the family of Sgt. First Class Tzvi Feldman, of blessed memory. He was an Armored Corps fighter who fell in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub 43 years ago. For these 43 years, Tzvi was considered MIA, and if you recall, there were also two of his comrades: Zecharia Baumel, of blessed memory, and Yehuda Katz. We have worked for years to bring them back," Netanyahu stated.

"I can tell you that as Prime Minister, I approved many operations and actions; we searched in many places to learn what happened to them and to bring them home, as we understood that they had fallen in that battle" he said.

"This entailed major efforts by the IDF, the Mossad, and occasionally the ISA. Today I went to the family, to his sister Anat, and to his brothers, Shlomi and Itzik. In a very emotional moment, I told them that following a daring Mossad and IDF operation, the State of Israel had brought Tzvi Feldman back home. It was very emotional.

"One of the brothers reminded me that decades ago, I met with their parents, of blessed memory, Avraham and Pnina, who did not reach this moment. I told them, here in the Rose Garden: 'I promise you, the State of Israel will bring him back home. I will bring him back home.' We have kept this promise.

"I tell you today that we are also working to bring back Yehuda Katz, all of our hostages and all of our missing. This is not mere lip service but a great effort by all of Israel's security and intelligence services.

"I would like to specially thank Prime Minister's Office Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, who is doing amazing work.

"Thank G-d, we have done it. We can say (Jeremiah 31:15-16): 'They shall come back from the land of the enemy…and your children shall return to their own border'," Netanyahu conclucded.