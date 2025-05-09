Yesterday (Thursday), the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, visited the Jordan Valley Regional Brigade during an exercise. During his visit, he spoke with battalion commanders and other officers about the importance of training and readiness in the region, in light of changes on the ground and ongoing processes to establish the Eastern Division.

From the remarks of the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth: “We are approaching a major shift in the eastern arena. In fact, we’re already undergoing change because the enemy has changed, the threats have changed, and the threat from Syria has changed. Therefore, we must also change. We are calling up reserve battalions—people who are coming with a strong sense of mission, with high turnout rates, and who give their all so we can meet the goals of this war. We must ensure, first, that they receive proper recognition, but most importantly, that they are received by a professional force that integrates them effectively into operations," Bluth stated.

"The terrorist in Hebron was eliminated, as expected in any instance of hostile engagement, and the suspect in the Barta'a area was apprehended last night and taken in for questioning," he said.

Bluth continued, "You see, when it comes to the Central Command arena, you must always look beyond individual incidents, and look also at broader directions—what are the trends. The trends over the past four months, following the counterterrorism operation in Judea and Samaria, are positive trends, and even yesterday’s incident does not change that."

"We’ve had two tough encounters with wounded in the field—now we must ensure that all our troops understand that with the current developments in Gaza, the lone terrorist phenomenon is something we will see. They must be met with a strong frontline force that ends it with only one outcome: the terrorist is neutralized In the end, we are and will remain true to our vision: the IDF will operate against all terror entities, while civilians continue to live their daily lives," the commander of the Central Command concluded.