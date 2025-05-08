Tarek Bazrouk, 20, of New York, has been indicted on three counts of committing hate crimes for allegedly assaulting Jewish victims at protests related to the Israel/Gaza war in New York City, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

The charges were unsealed in the Southern District of New York, with Bazrouk facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, Bazrouk assaulted three Jewish individuals over nine months at various protests.

The first incident occurred on April 15, 2024, in Lower Manhattan, where Bazrouk, wearing a green headband typically associated with Hamas, physically attacked a Jewish student during a protest outside the New York Stock Exchange. As officers were escorting Bazrouk to an NYPD vehicle, he kicked the victim, a Jewish college student, in the stomach.

Months later, on December 9, 2024, Bazrouk stole an Israeli flag from another Jewish student at a protest near a university campus in Upper Manhattan. After fleeing with the flag, Bazrouk struck the victim in the face with a closed fist when the victim attempted to recover it.

The final assault took place on January 6, 2025, during a protest near 1st Avenue and East 18th Street in Manhattan. Bazrouk, wearing a keffiyeh, physically engaged with a Jewish protester who was wearing an Israeli flag. Bazrouk punched the protester in the nose after an altercation.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said, "These alleged hate crimes not only violated the victims’ ability to exercise their first amendment rights but also intimidated and sparked fear among a broader population."

The case highlights Bazrouk’s clear antisemitic bias, evidenced by the discovery of his cellphone, which contained text messages where he expressed derogatory views about Jews and showed support for Hamas and Hezbollah. Bazrouk’s phone revealed comments such as calling himself a “Jew hater” and praising Hamas.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch stressed that New York is committed to combating hate crimes, saying, "Antisemitism and all forms of bigotry have no home here in New York — period. We will never stop fighting to protect that right."

Bazrouk faces federal charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison per count.