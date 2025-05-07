The IDF on Wednesday afternoon identified a missile launch from Yemeni territory, however, it would appear that the launch failed, and the missile exploded and fell before reaching Israel.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that a UAV that was launched from the east was intercepted by the IAF.

The launches came less than a day after the IDF struck Houthi targets in Yemen, including Sana'a International Airport in the capital. The damage from the strike is estimated at approximately 500 million dollars.

The director of the airport said that it was completely disabled after the Israeli airstrike. He added that until further notice, there will be no departures or arrivals at the airport.

According to the airport director, the attack destroyed six planes, three of which belong to the Yemeni national airline.

On Monday as well, the IDF struck Houthi targets, including the Hodeidah Port and a concrete factory.

The Israeli strikes were retaliation for a missile that impacted next to Ben-Gurion International Airport, causing many international carriers to once again suspend service to the Jewish state.