Footage published on Wednesday shows the extent of the damage caused to Sana'a International Airport following the Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital a day earlier.

Earlier in the day, the director of the airport said that it was completely disabled after the Israeli airstrike. He added that until further notice, there will be no departures or arrivals at the airport.

According to the airport director, the attack destroyed six planes, three of which belong to the Yemeni national airline.

In addition, the damage caused by the Israeli airstrikes is estimated at approximately 500 million dollars.

Tuesday's operation in Yemen was named "Headstand." It was the second of such Israeli attacks on Houthi targets in less than a day, after IAF aircraft struck the Hodeidah Port a day earlier.