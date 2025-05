Earlier today (Tuesday), dozens of IAF aircraft, using 50 munitions, struck numerous terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen, the IDF stated. These terror targets were located within and around the main airport in Sana'a.

The military stated that the fighter jets dismantled the main airport in Sana'a within 15 minutes, and additionally struck key power stations and a concrete plant exploited by the Houthis for terror purposes.