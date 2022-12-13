The White House is working on plans to provide the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, with an announcement expected this week, two US officials and a senior Biden administration official told CNN.

The plan, being put together by the Pentagon, will need to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and then signed by President Joe Biden. But approval is expected to take place in the coming days, the sources said.

Ukraine has long sought advanced long-range air defense systems technology from the US, which would be able to fend off cruise and ballistic missiles fired by Russian forces, as well as drone attacks targeting the country’s infrastructure.

Officials also said that the system would help protect airspace in Eastern Europe for NATO countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN in November that the US was intent on sending missile defense systems to Ukraine.

“We’re now very focused on air defense systems and not just us, many other countries,” Blinken said.

The Ukrainians will be trained to use the defense system at the US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, the sources said. Patriot missile defense systems require a crew of dozens to operate. Training on the systems can take many months.

But the system, once installed, will have the capability to shoot down Russian missile and aircraft far from their intended targets in Ukraine.

NATO allies in Eastern Europe such as Poland already have Patriot defense systems provided by the US.