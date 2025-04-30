Elisha Medan, a soldier who was critically wounded in Gaza, lit a torch on Wednesday evening at the torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, which opened the celebrations of Israel’s 77th Independence Day.

"I raise this torch in honor of those wounded in the war, the physically and the mentally wounded, who are undergoing a long and painful journey of rehabilitation and are determined to return to life, to once again be an equal and contributing part of the country for which we fought."

Medan also dedicated the torch to the families and friends who support the soldiers on their journey to rehabilitation: "In honor of our spouses, families and friends who give us the strength to overcome and keep going."

He added words of appreciation to the medical teams and organizations accompanying the wounded: "In honor of the dedicated teams in the hospitals and clinics, the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization and the Soldiers' Homes, and everyone who helps us get through this long road."

Medan concluded his remarks with a social message: "In honor of Kibbutz Kramim, a place that is a bridge between religious and secular, between the left and the right. In honor of the joint journey of Israeli society, which, like us, is also in need of healing and rehabilitation. In honor of the understanding that we are on this journey together, and we must not be divided.