With our hearts and prayers with everyone affected by the fires, we just received an ishur (official permission) to run OU Israel's Annual Musical Tefila with Rabbi Shlomo Katz at the Ramada Jerusalem Hotel.

This decision was made alongside the relevant municipal and security offices.

The program will begin at 7:00 PM. Space is more limited than Gan HaPaamon, but have over 1,000 seats and hope to see you there.

Let's thank Hashem for the miracle of the State of Israel together as we do every year.