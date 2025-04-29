The United States Treasury and State Departments on Monday announced sanctions targeting three ships and their owning companies for aiding Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

According to the Treasury, two of the sanctioned vessels are registered under companies based in the Marshall Islands, while the third is linked to Mauritius. The vessels reportedly delivered refined petroleum products to ports under Houthi control.

“The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis’ illicit revenue generation, financial facilitators, and suppliers as part of our whole-of-government approach to eliminating threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” stated the US State Department.

Michael Faulkender, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, added, “Today’s action underscores our commitment to disrupt the Houthis’ efforts to fund their dangerous and destabilizing attacks in the region.”

He further stressed, “Treasury will continue to leverage our tools and authorities to target those who seek to enable the Houthis’ ability to exploit the people of Yemen and continue their campaign of violence.”

The US Army is currently in the midst of a military campaign against the Houthis.

On Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that since March 15, its forces have conducted "an intense and sustained campaign" under Operation Rough Rider, striking over 800 Houthi targets.

According to CENTCOM, these efforts have been guided by "detailed and comprehensive intelligence ensuring lethal effects against the Houthis while minimizing risk to civilians."