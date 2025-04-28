F-18 lost in unusual Red Sea incident

An American F-18 was lost in the Red Sea on Monday, the US Navy reported.

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) lost an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 and a tow tractor as the aircraft carrier operated in the Red Sea, a statement read.

All personnel are accounted for, but one sailor sustained a minor injury.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft," the statement explained. "The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard."

"Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway."

The Navy also stressed that "the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and embarked air wing remain fully mission capable."

The strike group consists of flagship Harry S. Truman, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1, three guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 28, and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), the Navy added.