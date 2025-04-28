Lebanese authorities are working to secure the arrest of several individuals suspected of violating the ceasefire by launching rockets at northern Israel from north of the Litani River in March.

While Israel struck Hezbollah targets in response to the launches, the terror group maintains it has no connection to them.

Lebanese newspaper an-Nahar reported on Monday that the Lebanese Military Intelligence Directorate has identified the main suspects, who are believed to be linked to Hamas.

According to the report, four of the suspects are hiding in the Mieh Mieh and Ain al-Hilweh "refugee" camps, and one is still in the Burj al-Barajneh camp.

The Intelligence Directorate made clear to Hamas that it will not back down from its request to hand over all the suspects. It insisted that Lebanon would not meet with any of its officials until all wanted individuals were handed over, the necessary investigations were conducted, and the case was handed over to the judiciary.

The report stated that Hamas leader Khaled Mashal contacted a Lebanese official and asked him to intervene quickly to prevent any friction between the movement and the army.

Hamas officials claimed that the group that launched the rockets did not inform its leadership of what it had done. According to Hamas, it is working to hand the suspects over to the army. However, according to Palestinian Arab sources, it acknowledges that it would be difficult for it to "hand over Palestinian resistance fighters who do not wish to harm the Lebanese people and security institutions."