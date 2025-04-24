Israeli President Isaac Herzog and prominent rabbis participated in writing letters in a Torah scroll dedicated to the memory of Sergeant Segev Schwartz, who sacrificed himself to save dozens of his fellow soldiers.

Rabbi Shlomo Ra'anan, Chairman and Founder of "Ayelet Hashachar," stated: "The heroic act of Sergeant Segev Schwartz and the commemoration of his memory through a Torah scroll symbolize the deep connection between the values of dedication to the country and Jewish traditional values."

In preparation for the dedication ceremony of the Torah scroll written in memory of Israeli hero Sergeant Segev Schwartz from Beit She'an, who fell heroically in battle on October 7th, his parents and family members visited the President's Residence in Jerusalem for the completion of writing the final letters. The ceremony, held in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, was initiated by the "Ayelet Hashachar" organization, which donated the Torah scroll.

On the morning of Hamas's deadly attack on the Gaza border communities on October 7th, Sergeant Schwartz was stationed at the Sufa outpost. Dozens of terrorists infiltrated the base. The soldiers, including Schwartz, decided to take defensive positions in the dining hall to engage the enemy. On his way to the dining hall, Segev Schwartz, a fighter in the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, fell in battle after throwing himself on a grenade, thereby saving many of his comrades.

After writing a letter in the Torah scroll alongside Segev's parents, President Herzog recalled his condolence visit to the family during the shiva (mourning period) and spoke about Segev's supreme heroism, which saved the lives of dozens of his fellow soldiers.

"I know this offers no consolation, but on behalf of the State of Israel, I want to thank you for your special child and his contribution to the country," the President said during the ceremony.

There wasn't a dry eye when Segev's mother spoke on behalf of the family: "Even after he fell, I still communicate with him. Now, after completing this Torah scroll in his memory, I feel I've fulfilled what Segev asked of me. He always saw the good in everyone."

Earlier, the Schwartz family, together with Rabbi Shlomo Ra'anan, Chairman and Founder of "Ayelet Hashachar," visited the office of the Rishon Lezion and President of the Shas Torah Sage Council, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, who also took part in writing the final letters of the Torah scroll.

The rabbi praised the virtue of self-sacrifice for the sanctification of God's name and offered blessings and words of comfort to the family: "In addition to your son's self-sacrifice, he merited saving many Jewish lives. I have no doubt that he sits in the front row before the Throne of Glory," Rabbi Yosef told the family.

After hearing about the self-sacrifice of the holy Segev Schwartz, the Stropkov Rebbe asked to speak with his mother, who told the Rebbe, "Although we are doing many things to commemorate Segev, the Torah scroll is our pinnacle achievement."

Late at night, despite feeling unwell, Rabbi Yinuka received the Schwartz family at his residence to write letters in the Torah scroll. After hearing of Segev's heroic deed, he asked Segev's father to bless him, saying, "Your son gave his life for the sanctification of God's name; there is no greater merit than this."

At the Lau Center at the entrance to Jerusalem, the Schwartz family visited the office of former Chief Rabbi David Lau, who, together with Rabbi Mark Schneier, the rabbi of the Hampton community in New York, spent a long time with the family, listening to their account of their son's heroic act. At the end of the visit, Segev's parents presented the rabbis with a bottle of wine from a series named after their son.

A great soldier gave up his life for the future of Israel and the Jewish people, yet with the writing of this holy Torah scroll, his legacy of selflessness and heroism will forever live on. May the memory of the holy Segev Schwartz be a blessing.