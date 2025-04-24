Cornell cancels performance of singer who made antisemitic remarks

Cornell University has decided to remove R&B artist Kehlani from its 2025 Slope Day concert following intense criticism from students, alumni, and parents over the singer’s history of inflammatory anti-Israel and antisemitic statements, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, University President Michael Kotlikoff announced the cancellation, stating the artist’s selection had “sown discord and division” and led to “serious concerns from members of our community who are upset, hurt, and confused.”

Kotlikoff added, “For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani's invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly."

The decision follows growing pressure after Kehlani’s past public comments resurfaced, including social media posts and videos where she expressed support for violence and made derogatory statements about Zionists. Her posts included phrases such as “Long live the Intifada,” “Dismantle Israel,” and “No one should feel comfortable or safe until Zionism is extinguished.”

In another post, she stated, “The scum of the earth. You're the scum of the earth,” referring to Zionists.

One widely circulated Instagram video showed the singer criticizing musicians who did not speak out against Israel, saying, “It's f**k Israel, it's f**k Zionism, and it's also f**k a lot of y'all too."

The announcement of Kehlani as the Slope Day headliner earlier this month quickly drew backlash, particularly from campus organizations like Cornellians for Israel. The group launched a petition urging the university to reconsider, arguing her appearance would alienate Jewish students and condone extremist rhetoric.

“The fact that the university would allow for students to bring in a performer with views that actively call for violence to an event where she is supposed to represent all students makes me feel like I am not a respected member of this community,” the petition read.

Following Kotlikoff’s reversal, the group updated its message, thanking supporters: “Thanks to your help, the school has announced that Kehlani will not be performing at Slope Day! We truly appreciate your support in this endeavor—we would not have succeeded without you!"

Cornell is among the universities to have come under fire for its handling of rising antisemitism on campus since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The most egregious incident at Cornell saw a student arrested after threatening to kill Jews on campus.

The menacing messages, posted on a forum about fraternities and sororities, alarmed students at the school in upstate New York and led to students being advised to stay away from the school’s kosher dining hall.

The student, Patrick Dai, later pleaded guilty to posting the threatening messages. He was sentenced in August to 21 months in prison.

In another incident, Cornell History Professor Russell Rickford was placed on “voluntary leave” after widespread public outcry when he was recorded at an off-campus anti-Israel rally cheering the Hamas attack as “exhilarating” and “energizing”.

Rickford later apologized for his comments and was back teaching at the school this past fall.