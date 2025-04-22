The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published its annual audit on antisemitic incidents in the US for 2024 today (Tuesday).

The audit found 9,354 antisemitic incidents committed in the US in 2024, a 5% increase over the 8,873 antisemitic incidents that were recorded in 2023 and nearly three times as many incidents as were recorded in 2022, when 3,698 incidents were recorded.

Assaults increased by 21% to 196 incidents, with 250 victims, while vandalism increased by 20% to 2,606 incidents.

Over half of all antisemitic incidents, 58%, were related to Israel or Zionism, the first time this has occurred since the ADL began its audits. 2,596 anti-Israel rallies featured explicit antisemitic messaging and imagery.

1,694 antisemitic incidents occurred on college campuses, an increase of 84% over 2023.

The ADL stated, "In 2024, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose for the fourth consecutive year, reaching 9,354 total incidents—the highest level ever recorded in the 46-year history of ADL's Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. This 5% increase from the 8,873 incidents documented in 2023 demonstrates that elevated antisemitism has become a persistent reality for American Jewish communities rather than a temporary spike in the months immediately after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. These incidents occurred across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., showing that antisemitism is not confined to a particular region but represents a national challenge."

It added, "Increasingly, extreme actors in the anti-Israel space have incorporated antisemitic rhetoric into their activism, and it has become commonplace for perpetrators across the political spectrum to voice hatred of Israel or conspiracy theories about the state in a range of antisemitic attacks. Thousands of antisemitic incidents occurred at or in the vicinity of anti-Israel rallies, many of which were organized by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and other anti-Israel groups. More than half of all antisemitic vandalism incidents included references to Israel or Zionism. Hundreds of incidents emerged from white supremacist groups’ anti-Israel activity, with Patriot Front racking up the most mentions."