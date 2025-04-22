Attorney Ala' Ayoub, the project manager for Arab society issues in the Ministry of Justice, announced his cancellation of participation in the New Israel Fund conference scheduled to take place in about two weeks.

The cancellation followed a letter sent by the CEO of the human rights organization Btsalmo Shai Glick to the Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, in which he called for the cancellation of the participation of the senior government employee from his office in the conference.

In his letter, Glick noted that "The New Israel Fund supports and funds organizations with an extreme agenda, including those that encourage a boycott of Israel (BDS), refusal to serve in the army, and even filing international lawsuits against IDF soldiers."

Glick emphasized that "The very participation of a senior government employee in such an event could be interpreted as legitimacy to these hostile entities and could harm public sentiment, especially the families of IDF soldiers."

"The presence of a government employee at such a conference sends incorrect messages and provides indirect support to organizations that undermine the values of the State of Israel."

Glick emphasized that in similar past cases, government offices, the IDF, and the Israel Police ensured that their representatives did not participate in conferences of similar organizations.

The conference will feature, among others, the chairman of the Democrats Yair Golan and his party colleague Naama Lazimi, Knesset members Yoav Segalovich, Mansour Abbas, Ayman Odeh, and Ibrahim Higazi, CEO of the Islamic Movement.

Shai Glick told Arutz Sheva - Israel Natinal News, "We will continue to work decisively to prevent giving a platform and public recognition to organizations that operate against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel."

The Ministry of Justice stated to Arurz Sheva - Israel National News: "Attorney Ala' Ayoub has notified the conference organizers that he will not participate."

No response has yet been received from the New Israel Fund.