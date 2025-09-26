The Ashdod Municipality announced the closure of all the city's beaches after beachgoers saw an approximately 5-meter (16 feet)-long shark at the Yud Alef Beach in the southern Israeli city.

The shark spotted in Ashdod is a whale shark, a species that is common in many regions of the world and is in danger of extinction.

The Municipality stated: "All bathing beaches in the city are closed at this stage, after a lifeguard crew spotted a shark in the water during routine searches. Lifeguards are working in accordance with the municipal shark protocol, and additional searches are being conducted for the swimmers' safety. We ask the public to listen to the lifeguards' instructions, and to refrain from entering the sea until further notice."