Major Nurit, who was severely injured in Gaza, has lost a leg. Another combat soldier, Linor, who was wounded alongside her, has also lost a leg, as reported by Yossi Yehoshua, military correspondent for Yedioth Ahronoth.

An investigation into the incident reveals that at 12:58, terrorists, who apparently emerged from a tunnel near the forces, fired an RPG rocket at a vehicle carrying three combat intelligence soldiers from the northern brigade. The vehicle, which was on an administrative route, sustained a direct hit. The three female soldiers were evacuated in serious condition by helicopters to hospitals in Israel.

Shortly afterwards at 13:25, during the rescue operations, a force led by the commander of the northern brigade, accompanied by brigade scouts, was traveling along an administrative route from the Beit Hanoun outpost to assist in the rescue and detonated an explosive device that had been placed on the route near a tunnel shaft. As a result of the explosion, Command Sergeant Major G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra was killed, and two fighters were seriously injured.

Alnasasra lived in Rahat and served in the IDF as a career officer. He was 35 years old, and is survived by his wife and three daughters. His father served in the same unit, and he wished to follow in his father's footsteps. A mourner's tent has been set up in Rahat, and hundreds of visitors arrived on Saturday alone.