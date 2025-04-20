Journalist Zvika Klein, editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post newspaper, expressed sharp criticism this morning (Sunday) of the police's conduct in the "Qatar Gate" affair.

In a tweet he posted, he claimed that his personal cellphone was being held by the police without a warrant, even though the investigation into his case had ended and he had been released from house arrest.

"They took a journalist in for questioning - whatever. They gave a warning - dangerous! But whatever. Sent to unjustified house arrest - at least that's been canceled - whatever. Materials were leaked from my phone - invalid! - Whatever. Claimed that I'm not a journalist but a reporter - a lie, whatever. But in what democratic country would they take a journalist's, a newspaper editor's, cell phone that includes source confidentiality, without a judge's order, and not return it?!"

Klein was questioned as part of the "Qatar Gate" affair, which deals with suspicions of ties between advisors in the Prime Minister's Office and officials in Qatar. The police claimed that during Klein's testimony, significant suspicion emerged of his involvement in receiving favors from Qatar, but Klein has denied these allegations.