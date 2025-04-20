Dozens of left-wing protesters arrived this evening at the town of Mazor in the Sharon region, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara are attending a traditional Mimouna celebration for the end of Passover along with their son Avner's fiancée.

The police stated that "Central District officers managed to stop protesters breaching the perimeter cordoned off by the ISA."

"Police from the Petah Tikva station, along with additional officers from the Sharon area, prepared this evening for protests in Mazor, in order to maintain public order and traffic, while adhering to security arrangements established ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the location. Meanwhile, the police had to block a handful of lawbreakers trying to breach the secured perimeter."

"The police have now declared an unlawful assembly and will disperse the protest by force if necessary. The Israel Police clarifies again that it will continue to allow freedom of expression and protest within the bounds of the law, but will not permit the disruption of public order, disturbance of traffic arrangements, and endangerment of police officers."