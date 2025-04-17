The IDF and ISA confirmed on Thursday that earlier in the week, they struck and eliminated in the area of Khan Yunis the terrorist Yahya Fathi Abd al-Qader Abu Shaar, the head of Hamas' weapons smuggling network.

The IDF explained that in recent years, the terrorist had operated to smuggle weapons and military equipment used by Hamas into the Gaza Strip. These arms were also used during the October 7th massacre carried out by Hamas.

Last week, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated, in the area of Khan Yunis, the terrorist Mazen Ibrahim Mahfouz Farra, a key Islamic Jihad terrorist. Over the past two years, and especially in recent months, he directed a significant number of terror attacks in Israeli territory.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Over the past two days, the IAF struck over 110 terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets struck were terrorist cells, military structures from which Hamas terrorists operated, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

On Wednesday, the IAF struck a key military post belonging to Hamas' Naval Force in the area of Nuseirat. The post was used to plan and execute terrorist activities in the maritime area against Israeli civilians.

In northern Gaza, the troops dismantled underground terrorist infrastructure sites and tunnel shafts.

During these operations, several armed terrorists who were approaching the troops were struck and eliminated by the IAF.

In Rafah, IDF troops located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites, tunnel shafts, and mortars.

In the area of the 'Morag' Corridor and Rafah, IDF troops located and dismantled rocket launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground.