Multiple people are believed to have been killed after two planes attempting to land in California collided with each other on Thursday.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the crash occurred at around 2:56 p.m. local time at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 3:37 p.m., according to the city of Watsonville’s Twitter account.

The airport, located in a quiet corner of Watsonville, a Santa Cruz community of just over 52,000 people, is known for agricultural exports like strawberries.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the city said.