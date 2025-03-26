The beginning of the Seder is an educational topic in itself. It starts with the paragraph called Ha Lachma Anya and the Torah calls Matzah "Lechem Oni" - which we translate as "the bread of affliction."
But, the term has other meanings as well.
Matzah is a very complex food, which carries different, deep meanings which you can discuss with your children at the Pesach Seder.
Are you looking for online Torah lessons for your middle school aged child for the coming year? Kitah offers amazing weekly lessons in Chumash, Navi, Mishnah and Gemara. Visit kitah.org to learn more.
Rabbi Reuven Spolter
Cell: 054-220-4347 (Call me Via WhatsApp)
Cell: 054-220-4347 (Call me Via WhatsApp)
Watch. Learn. Grow.
Subscribe to Mishnah Yomit!
Subscribe to the YouTube Channel, join our WhatsApps Group or Telegram Channel, or subscribe to the Spotify Podcast. Or watch every Mishnah in Shas at mishnah.co