The StopAntisemitism organization has called on New York Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate a Youtube star who has been accused of spreading Hamas propaganda, the New York Post reported.

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has been compared to legendary children's show host Mr. Rogers with her “Songs for Littles” series. She has waded into the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in multiple posts talking about alleged child casualties in Gaza.

StopAntisemitism stated that Ms. Rachel has spread claims made by the Hamas terrorist organization on casualties in Gaza that have been debunked or disputed by Israel. The organization urged Bondi to investigate whether the YouTube star has been paid to spread the propaganda of a terrorist organization after she began “incorporating Hamas-like propagated images and stories into her content.”

StopAntisemitism director Liora Rez said in the letter to Bondi, “Given the vast sums of foreign funds that have been directed toward propagandizing our young people on college campuses, we suspect there is a similar dynamic in the online influencer space."

“We urge you and your office to investigate whether or not Ms. Rachel is being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda to her millions of followers, as this may violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” Rez said.

StopAntisemitism also noted that Ms. Rachel did not draw any such attention to the suffering of Israeli children, such as the Kfir brothers who were abducted from their home at the ages of four years and nine months and murdered by their captors a month after their kidnapping.