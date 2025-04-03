Gilad, the commander of the unit of Malachi Pearl, one of the reservists who were arrested by the Shin Bet (ISA) yesterday, came to the defense of his soldier, who was arrested after returning home from the war.

The arrest occurred this week when detectives from the Shin Bet's Jewish Department and members of the Shin Bet's Jewish Division arrested the security coordinator of the community of Malachei HaShalom, in addition to two residents who serve in the reserves.

"Malachi is an outstanding soldier who goes to every mission and does everything to protect the country despite all the difficulties of the reserves," said Gilad. "He has done more than 200 days of reserve duty since the beginning of the war, and has fought in Gaza and Lebanon in three tours."

"Now he has started his fourth tour with us, went home for an little bit a few days ago and was supposed to return to fighting in Gaza at the beginning of next week, but was suddenly arrested. He is not even allowed to meet with a lawyer or other basic rights that every citizen of the country deserves, let alone a soldier who gives his soul and heart to the defense of the country. It is simply inconceivable that a reserve soldier who is needed tomorrow in the war is now in custody," the unit commander stated.

The arrests occurred on the anniversary of the murder of 14-year-old shepherd Benjamin Achimeir in the settlement's pastures by a terrorist from the village of Duma. The community is now left without a security coordinator, despite the recent uptick in attacks.

Following the arrests, the Honenu legal advocacy organization, which represents the security coordinator, stated, "The Shin Bet continues to fight the Jewish residents instead of the Arab enemy. We will demand that the court lift the injunction and allow the resident legal counsel - an elementary right for any detainee."