The IDF has launched an inquiry into Rabbi Shlomo Aviner's visit to Syria earlier this week.

During the incident, which was first reported by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Monday, the Rabbi, accompanied by his assistant Rabbi Mordechai Tzion and reservists from the Military Rabbinate, visited Tel Kudna on the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border. The IDF explained that the visit was authorized by military officials but did not have the approval of those qualified to do so.

The site that was visited is in an area in the Golan Heights that is under Israeli control but near the Syrian border.

Rabbi Mordechai Tzion explained to Arutz Sheva that they visited the soldiers on the front lines to "strengthen their fighting spirits."

Rabbi Tzion recounted Rabbi Aviner's words of encouragement: "The rabbi said that it is not clear from the Torah that the location we were in is considered 'Syria,' but it is probably the land of Israel.

"The rabbi also explained the Midrash that says that Jerusalem would extend until the gates of Damascus, saying that our yeshiva, Ateret Yerushalaim, is in the center of Jerusalem and we were on the road to Damascus - it's an allegory."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit commented: "Those in the photo are on active reserve duty, and they went to the area as part of their job to give a lesson about Passover. Their entry into Syrian territory was approved by an official not qualified to do so, and so the incident is under inquiry."