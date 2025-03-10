The US Department of Education announced that 60 institutions of higher learning have been warned that they could lose federal funding over their handling of antisemitic incidents on campus after Columbia University lost $400 million in federal grants last week.

The letters are addressed to all US universities that are presently under investigation for Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination. In addition to Columbia, fellow Ivy League institutions Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Brown, and Cornell received warnings.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite US campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “US colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal anti-discrimination laws.”

The full list of colleges and universities that received warnings:

American University

Arizona State University

Boston University

Brown University

California State University, Sacramento

Chapman University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Drexel University

Eastern Washington University

Emerson College

George Mason University

Harvard University

Illinois Wesleyan University

Indiana University, Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Lafayette College

Lehigh University

Middlebury College

Muhlenberg College

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Pacific Lutheran University

Pomona College

Portland State University

Princeton University

Rutgers University

Rutgers University-Newark

Santa Monica College

Sarah Lawrence College

Stanford University

State University of New York Binghamton

State University of New York Rockland

State University of New York, Purchase

Swarthmore College

Temple University

The New School

Tufts University

Tulane University

Union College

University of California Davis

University of California San Diego

University of California Santa Barbara

University of California, Berkeley

University of Cincinnati

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of North Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee

University of Virginia

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wellesley College

Whitman College

Yale University