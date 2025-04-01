In a joint initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the National Insurance Institute, the Hostages and Missing Persons Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministries of Justice, Finance, and Labor, the Knesset has approved a bill aimed at addressing the needs of the families of hostages who returned from captivity alive.

According to the approved proposal, family members will continue to receive some of the rights they were entitled to while the family member was in captivity for an additional period after the return of their loved ones. The benefits are in the fields of rehabilitation, employment, medical care, and psychosocial treatment.

The bill is based on the understanding that the family of the hostage who was returned constitutes an integral and central part of the hostage's environment and is required as part of the support system in their rehabilitation process, alongside the rehabilitation that family members themselves require.

Among other things, family members will be entitled to continued psychological and medical treatment as well as an additional cash grant. A spouse or parent entitles them to 10,000-30,000 shekels, and a sibling or child aged 18 and over 7,000-21,000.

The families will have the option to appeal to a special committee in cases where the above additional support does not meet the special needs arising from the complex situation in which the family has found itself due to the disaster.