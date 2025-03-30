Activist and Harvard graduate Shabbos Kestenbaum joined Arutz Sheva-Israel National News to discuss the ongoing efforts to address antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, focusing particularly on Columbia University and other Ivy League institutions.

He commended the recent move by the Trump administration to withhold federal funds from Columbia University, a direct consequence of the institution's failure to address antisemitic behavior on campus.

"I think it's excellent," he said, adding, "The only way you can reel them in is to hurt them, and that is the withholding of federal funds, taxing their endowments." He also expressed frustration with the previous administration, stating that they could have taken similar action earlier but did not. He praised President Trump and his team for following through on their promises and insisted that the fight would not end with Columbia. "Harvard is next, UCLA is next, Yale is next," he warned, underscoring that the issue of antisemitism on college campuses is widespread.

Regarding the swift action taken at Columbia, Kestenbaum acknowledged that while he was not surprised by the decision, it did not go far enough. "My only complaint is that this was meant to be more—it was meant to be a $3 billion cut, but it turned into $400 million," he said. His concern lies with the lack of enforcement and accountability, especially at universities like Columbia, where students have been known to engage in antisemitic acts while masking their identities.

"The pressure has to continue," he emphasized. "It's not enough to just have a good headline. We need sustained and consistent action to ensure these institutions are held accountable."

Kestenbaum also pointed to the broader problem of masked protests, where students hide behind face coverings to evade responsibility for their actions. He noted that despite the administration’s promises, there have been instances at Columbia where masked protests have continued unabated. "Jewish students are fed up about being fed up," he said, urging for greater enforcement of policies that would hold students accountable for antisemitic behavior.

Turning to Harvard, Kestenbaum expressed concerns that the administration might believe that addressing Columbia is enough. He highlighted the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at Harvard, where students have been told explicitly to wear masks and evade detection.

"We told the administration, you are going to have unsanctioned protests of students, what are you going to do about it?" he said. Despite the lack of response from the university, he remains determined to keep the pressure on.

On the broader impact of these issues, Kestenbaum spoke about a growing awakening in the Jewish community, especially among students. He referenced the "October 8th Jews," those who may not have been particularly observant but have become more connected to their Jewish identity following the events of October 7th, when antisemitism surged in the wake of a terrorist attack.

"There are Jews who may not have felt an affinity or connection with the state or the land of Israel, and something within them simply clicked," he said. This awakening is something he believes must be nurtured by both the Israeli government and Jewish communities worldwide.

"We have to do everything we can as a community to pull our resources and make sure they are given the tools they need to explore their Jewish identity."

He concluded with optimism for the future, noting that the growing awareness of antisemitism and the response from the Jewish community could bring about lasting change. "I’m not here just to protest, I’m here to make sure that these universities are held to account, and to see real, lasting action," he concluded.