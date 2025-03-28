Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil will remain incarcerated in Louisiana as a US judge deliberates on whether his legal challenge should proceed in federal court there or in New Jersey, Reuters reported Friday.

The Trump administration contends that Khalil's case should be heard in Louisiana, where he is currently detained and where any appeals would fall under the jurisdiction of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals—widely regarded as the most conservative in the country.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, did not specify when he would issue a ruling but expressed hope that “judges are judges, and they're going to see things the same way in whatever place.”

Khalil was detained by immigration authorities on March 8 as part of the Trump administration’s effort to combat what it describes as antisemitic and “anti-American” campus protests. He previously served as a spokesperson for pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators opposing Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Khalil’s attorneys have asked Judge Farbiarz to release him while he contests his deportation in immigration court, arguing that the administration is targeting him due to his political activism and leadership in student protests.

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge to either transfer the case to a Louisiana court or dismiss it, requiring Khalil to challenge his detention there.

Khalil entered the United States on a student visa in 2022 and became a legal permanent resident last year.

The government accuses Khalil of failing to disclose on his residency application what it described as his "membership" in the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA. However, UNRWA and his lawyers clarify that he merely completed an unpaid internship at the agency’s New York office as part of his Columbia master’s program, which was listed in his application.

Additionally, authorities allege that Khalil did not disclose what they termed his “continued employment” at the British embassy in Beirut “beyond 2022.”

Khalil’s legal team refutes the claim, asserting that he accurately stated he left his position when he departed Beirut.

Last Tuesday, Khalil issued his first public statement since the arrest, accusing both the Trump and Biden administrations of “anti-Palestinian racism”.

“My unjust detention is indicative of the anti-Palestinian racism that both the Biden and Trump administrations have demonstrated over the past 16 months as the US has continued to supply Israel with weapons to kill Palestinians and prevented international intervention,” Khalil declared.

“For decades, anti-Palestinian racism has driven efforts to expand US laws and practices that are used to violently repress Palestinians, Arab Americans, and other communities. That is precisely why I am being targeted,” he added.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023 and has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks.

In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.

The students were later expelled, prompting protests at Barnard College. The demonstrations escalated when protesters took over the Barnard College library, leading to multiple arrests .

