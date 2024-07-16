If Thomas Matthew Crooks had succeeded, America would have plunged into civil war.

What is the moral lesson of the shooting of Donald Trump?

This article appeared in the Washington Post: “With each passing day, it will become increasingly difficult and dangerous to stop Trump by any means, legal or illegal”.

By any means, legal or illegal? So why not act accordingly? And didn't actors like Johnny Depp imagine they could "kill Trump"?

In 2022, Joe Biden gave a controversial speech in front of Independence Hall where he denounced Trump supporters as enemies of the people. Biden embraced the claim that this could be our last democratic election. As soon as Trump was elected, unbridled anger became the norm, as in the case of Kathy Griffin who showed up holding Trump's severed and bloody head.

Just recently, another celebrity, actress Lea DeLaria, implored Biden to “blow up [Trump]”. For months, people have heard politicians and the press calling Trump “Hitler” and the GOP a Nazi movement. Up to threats against conservative Supreme Court justices before the plot to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh.

And so we go from Spike Lee's “Trump is like the Nazis and Mussolini” to Sir David Attenborough's “we could shoot him”. Mickey Rourke had said that he would like “30 seconds in a room with Trump.” Madonna shouted in front of thousands of people at the Women's March on Washington that she had thought a lot about “blowing up the White House”. Robert De Niro that he would like to “punch Trump in the face”.

The May 16 edition of the once-venerated New Republic depicted Trump as Hitler on the cover. The argument that Trump posed a Hitler-level threat to American democracy can be traced back to the first outbreak of Trump Derangement Syndrome among left-wing journalists in 2016.

Ruth Sent Us, the left-wing pro-abortion group, published the home addresses of conservative judges and informed its followers that Judge Amy Coney Barrett "goes to church every day" and that her children attend a certain school. In other words, here's where she's hiding for anyone who wants to take her out.

Kavanaugh narrowly escaped an activist who tried to break into his home with a semi-automatic pistol, a knife, a hammer and a screwdriver. Arrested, the attacker confessed that he wanted to kill the judge "because he is against abortion". Silence in the media: just think if, with roles reversed, a white supremacist had tried to massacre a progressive judge.

In 2017 James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old volunteer at the campaign committee of Bernie Sanders, the socialist senator, shot Republican senator Steve Scalise. “I hate Trump,” Hodgkinson said.

Political violence is also spreading in Europe and the latest avatar is the attempted assassination of Robert Fico. The man who shot Fico, Juraj Cintula, is just a "pensioner", a "poet", a "pacifist", an "activist", while the Slovak prime minister he tried to kill is a "xenophobic populist".

It was May 6, 2002, when at the Media Park in Hilversum, Holland, nine days before the parliamentary elections in which it had grown to become the second strongest party in the country, Pim Fortuyn was assassinated by a fanatical ecologist, Volkert van der Graaf. To the judge who interrogated him, the killer said that he saw in Fortuyn "a danger for the weakest groups in society", the Muslim immigrants.

Fortuyn was eliminated after a campaign of political and press demonization unprecedented in Western Europe. Journalist Maty Verkamman said: “Professor, you have the mind of Hitler and the charm of Himmler”. Jan Bloker, columnist for the left-wing newspaper Volkskrant: “Fortuyn will be the Mussolini of the 21st century”. Minister Marcel van Dam on television, pointing the finger at Fortuyn, said: “You are less than a human being”.

If Salman Rushdie "offends Islam", as the journalistic milieu has been repeating for decades, why shouldn't an Iranian assassin have killed him? The same goes for an “Islamophobe” speaking in a square in Mannheim, Germany.

In this mad West there is reason to be proud these days of being an inoffensive conservative, but sad to see civilization going adrift.