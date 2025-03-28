Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and the Gesher Leadership Institute, in collaboration with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Ami, teamed up to create a new video series titled "Jewish Share," an initiative aimed at helping Israelis connect with their fellow Jews in the Diaspora.

In the fourth episode, as part of Israel's Diaspora Week, Rabbi Joseph Dweck of the SNP party community of the UK speaks with Oded Revivi, CEO of ANU, the Museum of the Jewish people in Israel.

Rabbi Dweck began by sharing what he believes is important for Israelis to understand about his community. He expressed that while Israeli society is understandably preoccupied with the challenges they face in Israel, it is crucial for them to recognize the impact of these challenges on Jews around the world. He noted that Jews in the diaspora, particularly in the UK, view Israel with awe and deep respect, recognizing the daily struggles Israelis face. Rabbi Dweck emphasized that many Jews in the diaspora are praying for Israel, for the country’s well-being, and for the hostages taken during the conflict. "The first thing we want Jews in Israel to know is that we are praying for them. I don't know a single community that is not praying for Israel in some way."

He also pointed out that after the October 7th attacks, many in the diaspora have visited Israel in solidarity, and in turn, Israelis often ask how they are coping with the rising anti-Semitism in their own countries. "I can only speak for Jews in the UK, but there is an overall concern in all other countries about the rise of antisemitism."

Revivi noted that antisemitism reaches farther than many expect. "Our enemies will define who is a Jew more broadly than we do," he stated. "Meanwhile, Jews in Israel and the Diaspora don't know enough about each other."

He pointed out that Israelis tend not to understand the challenges Jews may face being a minority in another country. "Israelis have had the privilege of being a majority in Israel. We need to start thinking about what is happening to our fellow Jews overseas."

Another important aspect of life in the diaspora, according to Rabbi Dweck, is the sense of community that exists outside of Israel. "People who move to Israel will frequently tell me 'Rabbi, it's wonderful, but there are no communities.'"

He explained that Jewish communities outside of Israel, whether in the UK, the US, or elsewhere, are built around synagogues, schools, and Jewish community centers where Jews can gather, celebrate Jewish culture, and maintain their identity. He shared that many Israelis who move to the UK find it difficult to connect with the Jewish community there, which might be a cultural difference, as Israelis are not used to the communal aspect of Jewish life outside Israel.

Revivi agreed that many Israelis do not understand the deep sense of community that Jews in the diaspora experience, often centered around the synagogue and communal events. "My wife immigrated to Israel, and one thing she and her friends frequently seem to be missing is that old synagogue with its childhood memories. I think that if Israel adopted the community model from the Diaspora, we would become stronger."

Addressing the issue of anti-Semitism, Rabbi Dweck shared his personal experience of being targeted by anti-Semitic comments and actions since October 7th. "I don't feel unsafe, but since October 7th, people have begun to scream things like 'Free Palestine' at me from their cars. I don't feel unsafe myself, but I do think it needs to be remedied in the near future. The rhetoric from our government sounds good, but ultimately, they are still tolerating antisemitism on the streets."

Revivi concluded with a message for the UK Jewish community, emphasizing the importance of unity in the face of common threats. He reminded them of the British saying, "united we stand, divided we fall," and urged the Jewish community to strengthen their bonds and communication with those in Israel. "We need to understand that we are both facing the same challenges, and that we need to support one another. I am confident that we will all be stronger and more united after this."

Rabbi Dweck echoed this sentiment, agreeing that unity is key to overcoming the challenges ahead.