The police turned to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court last night (Thursday) with a request to arrest a suspect who was filmed committing an indecent act on a female Border Police officer during a left-wing demonstration held last Tuesday.

The police submitted the request to Judge Eitan Cohen, who reviewed the documentation presented to him. During the hearing, the judge noted that "I was shown a picture showing a policewoman bending over and one of the protesters standing behind her, but it is difficult to discern the contact." Therefore, he asked the police to collect testimony from the officer before making his decision.

Later, a few minutes before 10:00 PM, the police returned to the judge after collecting the testimony, but the judge refused to discuss the request, claiming that "I did not find that the request was so urgent that it required a hearing in the dead of night." He added that "the plaintiff (the policewoman) will present herself in the morning with the raw material before a judge on duty."

In the footage, the suspect is seen obscenely and blatantly clinging to the female officer's body from behind for a long time, until another officer got involved and repelled him. Following the incident, the Moria Station of the Jerusalem District Police opened an investigation, together with the Border Police, to locate the suspect and bring him to justice.