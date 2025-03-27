The police have launched an investigation into a disturbing video published on the internet showing a protester committing an indecent act against a female Border Police officer during a demonstration last Tuesday outside the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The incident occurred when police and Border Police forces worked to disperse protesters who disturbed the peace and sat in the middle of the road. The suspect is one of the leaders of the anti-governement "Yom Kippur Combatant Veterans" protest group.

In the footage, the suspect is seen obscenely and blatantly clinging to the female officer's body from behind for a long time, until another officer got involved and repelled him. Following the incident, the Moria Station of the Jerusalem District Police opened an investigation, together with the Border Police, to locate the suspect and bring him to justice.

Border Police Commander Dep. Com. Berik Yitzhak addressed the incident: "The officers of the Border Police work day and night to defend the citizens of Israel and maintain public order, while exercising discretion and restraint, even with illegal demonstrations. This incident is severe, shameful, and unacceptable. The indecent act that was committed against a female Border Patrol officer while carrying out her duty was filmed, exposed to the public, and is repugnant."

Dep. Com. Yitzhak added: "We are committed to upholding freedom of expression and protest, but we can not allow demonstrations to turn into a scene of humiliation and attacks on our officers. This is a red line. I give full backing to the officers of the Border Police who are working with determination and dedication at every task where they are needed. The Border Police and Israel Police will work with determination to find the suspect and bring him to justice."